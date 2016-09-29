UPDATE 1-Finland's Kone buys majority stake in Spain's Citylift

(Adds detail)
Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* Finnish elevator maker Kone said on Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in Spanish elevator company Citylift, S.A., providing installation, maintenance and modernization services
* Kone said in a statement the acquisition will strengthen its position in the Spanish elevator market
* Price of the acquisition was not disclosed
* Citylift currently employs 111 people and services over 5,000 elevators in Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)