FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Kone beats market expectations in fourth quarter
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Kone beats market expectations in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone, the world’s second-largest elevator maker after Otis, reported larger-than-expected quarterly profits and new orders but warned that demand would fall this year in its key market China.

Kone’s operating profit in the fourth quarter increased to 378.5 million euros ($413 million) from 315 million euros a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ average expectation of 361 million in a Reuters poll.

New orders in the quarter totalled 1,947 million euros, compared to a market consensus of 1,833 million euros.

“In China, we expect the market to be challenging (in 2016). The new equipment market in China, when measured in units, is expected to decline by 5-10 percent and to continue to see intense price pressure,” CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in the company rose 2.3 percent by 1042 GMT. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.