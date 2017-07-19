FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Elevator maker Kone Q2 profit falls more than expected
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalized 'feed'
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
Reuters TV
Dollar walloped by Senate healthcare failure
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 19, 2017 / 9:50 AM / in 2 hours

Elevator maker Kone Q2 profit falls more than expected

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone said on Wednesday second quarter profits fell more than expected amid weak demand in China, the world's biggest elevator market.

Kone's operating profit in the second quarter of the year fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 326 million euros ($376 million), missing analysts' average expectation of 333 million euros.

"Higher raw material prices, price pressure witnessed in our Chinese new equipment business and increased R&D and IT spend burdened our operating income in the second quarter," Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 3.6 percent to 43.85 euros each by 0945 GMT. ($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.