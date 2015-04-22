FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finnish elevator company Kone warns of China uncertainty
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish elevator company Kone warns of China uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds analyst)

HELSINKI, April 22 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone reported weaker than expected underlying first-quarter profit and warned that its stronghold market, China, is becoming more uncertain, sending its shares lower.

Kone, which is the world’s second-biggest manufacturer of elevators behind Otis, reported forecast-beating growth in sales and new orders on the back of favourable currency movements.

However, first-quarter earnings per share stood at 0.29 euros, behind analysts’ average estimate of 0.31 euros because of higher costs.

Kone, which in recent years has stepped up expansion in China to take advantage of a construction boom, said that uncertainty in that market has increased.

Shares in the company fell 3.8 percent by 1128 GMT but remain up 10 percent this year.

“Expectations are always high for Kone and this is the first time it has come up with a statement like that on China,” said Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research.

Kone increased its estimate for full-year operating profit, saying it expects it to be in the range of 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion) to 1.23 billion euros, up from the previously forecast 1.13 billion euros to 1.23 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.