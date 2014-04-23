UPDATE 1-Kone optimistic on China growth prospects after profit increase

(Rewrites throughout)

HELSINKI, April 23 (Reuters) - Elevator maker Kone on Wednesday reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales in China, where the company is optimistic about future growth.

The world’s second-biggest elevator company said sales grew 15 percent in China, faster than the overall market, which also enabled Kone to raise its full-year outlook.

It now expects operating income to be in the range of 990 million to 1.05 billion euros ($1.45 billion), compared with previous estimate of 980 million to 1.05 billion.

Henrik Ehrnrooth, who took over as chief executive at Kone just a few weeks ago, said he was confident about future business prospects in China. China was Kone’s largest single market in 2013, accounting for about 30 percent of sales, according to the group’s annual report.

He said the company was set to benefit as China deregulates the real estate market and subsidises infrastructure projects. China is also introducing new targets to increase energy efficiency in buildings, which Kone expects will bring the further growth prospects.

Ehrnrooth said the company had performed strongly, but there was potential for further development. “The direction is good, but there is still a lot to do in many fields,” he told Reuters.

Ehrnrooth, previously Kone’s chief financial officer, took the helm at the company from Matti Alahuhta, a high-profile executive in Finland who has been credited with Kone’s rapid growth.

With a 18.5 percent share in new lift orders last year, Kone ranks second in the global industry after Otis but ahead of Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

Ehrnrooth said his company was facing tough competition and that he wanted it to grow profitably, both organically and with acquisitions. “Profitable growth is the essential thing. We do not want to be the biggest for the sake of it,” he said.

“We are very interested in acquisitions, as long as they fit in our business focus. We will be active on that side.”

Kone reported quarterly operating income of 180 million euros ($248 million), just above the 176 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

Kone shares were down 0.2 percent at 31.07 euros by 1455 GMT. They are down about 5 percent since the beginning of the year.