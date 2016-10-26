FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Elevator maker Kone says China market stabilising
October 26, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Elevator maker Kone says China market stabilising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 op profit 331 mln euros vs f'cast 340 mln

* Sees Chinese new equipment mkt down about 5 pct in units this yr

* Previously forecast a fall of between 5 and 10 pct

* Shares recover early loss to be down 1 pct

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone reported quarterly sales and profits slightly below market expectations but said a market decline in China had stabilized.

Its shares initially dropped to their lowest in three months at 42 euros but recovered to be down 1 percent at 43.25 euros by 1009 GMT.

Kone said on Wednesday it expects the Chinese new equipment market to decline by around 5 percent in units this year, compared with a previous forecast of a fall of between 5 and 10 percent which it had repeated last month.

"Overall, new equipment market volumes were rather stable following a stabilization in China ... However, price pressure and the shift in customer preferences towards lower-specification products continue to put pressure on the monetary value of the Chinese market," Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said.

Third-quarter operating profit was roughly flat from a year ago at 331 million euros ($361.5 million), which missed analysts' average expectation of 340 million in a Reuters poll.

Kone is market leader in China and the world's second-biggest elevator maker after Otis, a unit of U.S. company United Technologies. It also rivals Swiss company Schindler and Germany's ThyssenKrupp. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
