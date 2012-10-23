Finland's Kone raises full-year outlook

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone raised its outlook for the full year after a stronger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit thanks to sales growth in Asia.

Kone said on Tuesday it now expects 2012 operating profit, excluding one-time costs, of 780-820 million euros ($1.02-$1.07 billion) on stronger sales. It previously forecast operating profit of 760-820 million euros.

Kone’s July-September operating income rose 19 percent to 224.5 million euros compared to the market’s average forecast for 215 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)