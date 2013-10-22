FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kone profit rises as China market helps offset weak Europe trend
October 22, 2013 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

Kone profit rises as China market helps offset weak Europe trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lift and escalator maker Kone reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, as strong sales in China helped it buck a weaker trend in Finland’s manufacturing sector.

Kone said its third-quarter operating profit rose to 258 million euros ($352.83 million) from 226 million euros a year earlier, slightly above the market’s average forecast of 254 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Kone has benefited from the construction of new offices, homes, shopping centres and airports in Asia, particularly in China. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

