Konecranes launches sale of German unit Stahl - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Finnish crane maker Konecranes is launching the sale of its German unit Stahl, which it has to divest to get regulatory clearance for the acquisition of the crane and container handling segment of U.S.-based Terex , sources familiar with the matter said.

Konecranes has asked advisory boutique MCF Corporate Finance to find a buyer for the unit which had 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about 30 million euros ($33.5 million) on sales of 145 million euros, they added.

Tentative bids for the unit, which may be valued at about 280-320 million euros, are due in October, they said.

"The process is going forward, we have assigned someone to handle it and we expect (Stahl) to draw interest both from industrial and private equity bidders," a Konecranes spokesman said.

MCF Corporate Finance was not available for comment.

Konecranes last month gained the European Commission's conditional approval but needs the nod on the buyer before concluding the acquisition to create the world's leading provider of hoists, industrial cranes and handling solutions. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze,; additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ludwig Burger)