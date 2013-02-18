Konecranes buys container handling assets from KION Group

HELSINKI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Finnish crane maker Konecranes said on Monday it had agreed to buy some container handling assets from KION Group and also signed a supply deal with it.

Konecranes said it would buy the product rights for KION’s Linde brand’s reach stackers, empty container handlers and laden container handlers, and start manufacturing those trucks.

It will also get access to Linde’s distribution network.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, and it is expected to close during the second quarter. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)