Konecranes Q2 op. profit beats forecast

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - Finnish crane maker Konecranes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit, citing strong sales and a more moderate rise in fixed costs.

April-June operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, rose 38 percent to 34.7 million euros ($41.9 million) compared to the market’s average forecast for 32.3 million. Forecasts ranged from 29.3 to 36.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said its order intake was strong and repeated its full-year forecast for sales and operating profit to improve from 2011. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)