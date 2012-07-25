FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Konecranes Q2 op. profit beats forecast
July 25, 2012 / 6:23 AM / in 5 years

Konecranes Q2 op. profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - Finnish crane maker Konecranes reported a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit, citing strong sales and a more moderate rise in fixed costs.

April-June operating profit, excluding restructuring costs, rose 38 percent to 34.7 million euros ($41.9 million) compared to the market’s average forecast for 32.3 million. Forecasts ranged from 29.3 to 36.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said its order intake was strong and repeated its full-year forecast for sales and operating profit to improve from 2011. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

