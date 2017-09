Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KA) :

* Has been awarded contract for dynamic power steering systems to BRP

* Says contract has an estimated total value of more than $100 million (768 million Norwegian crowns)

* KA’s facility in Grand Mère, Canada will produce these systems, beginning in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)