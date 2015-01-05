FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins strategic contracts worth NOK 990 mln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins strategic contracts worth NOK 990 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Driver control systems business area has been awarded contracts within Automated Manual Transmission systems for Commercial Vehicles

* Value of these contracts is estimated to be 110 million euros ($131.43 million) over a 5 year duration

* Deliveries under contracts will start to ramp up in 2016 and 2017 within Kongsberg Automotive manufacturing locations in South and North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.