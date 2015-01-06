BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Driveline contracts from European OEM worth EUR 75 million

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive’s Driveline business area has been awarded a contract for the supply of manual shifter systems worth an estimated total of 684 million Norwegian crowns ($88 million) over its lifetime

* Says contract is for manual shifter systems to be used in the next generation of vans/multi-purpose vehicles from the brands of a major European OEM

* Says shifters will be manufactured at Kongsberg Automotive’s production facility in Vrable, Slovakia

* Says production supply under the contract is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2018 and last until 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7169 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)