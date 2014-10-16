FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive to downscale production at Rollag facility by 2018
October 16, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive to downscale production at Rollag facility by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats brief to link to duplicated alerts)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA

* Kongsberg Automotive to downscale production at Rollag facility by 2018

* Says forging activity will be outsourced and internal processes will be simplified

* Says this will create more flexibility and enable a move to an alternative KA location after a three-year period

* Says Rollag will be developed in direction of a pure machining and assembly operation by outsourcing forging activity and making KA’s plants in Hvittingfoss and Brazil independent of Rollag services

* Says in 2013 Rollag plant posted a loss of just over 3 million euros at EBIT level on revenue of 17.5 million euros

* Sees plant looks set to remain unprofitable in 2014

* Says will do its utmost to ensure that Rollag employees can be offered relevant alternative employment opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

