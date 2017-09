OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - The election committee of Norwegian car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive has proposed former General Motors executive Henning Eskild Jensen as chairman of the board, replacing Ulla-Britt Frajdin-Hellqvist who will step down after 10 years on the board.

The election of a new board is scheduled to take place on March 31. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)