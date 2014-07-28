BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 108 mln 8-year contract

July 28 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive

* Kongsberg Automotive’s Driveline business area has been awarded a significant supply agreement from a major North American OEM to supply Automatic Transmission Shift Cables.

* The Shift Cables, to be used in B and C Segment vehicles, will be produced in KA’s Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and Wuxi, China production facilities and supplied to the customer’s assembly plants globally.

* The estimated peak volume of the programs involved in these segments will reach 2.1 million cables annually by 2019 with production set to begin in the third quarter of 2016.

* The estimated lifetime value of the contract is EUR 108 million (NOK 902 million) over the program life, with all programs phasing in over an 8 year period.

