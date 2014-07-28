FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 108 mln 8-year contract
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 28, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 108 mln 8-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive

* Kongsberg Automotive’s Driveline business area has been awarded a significant supply agreement from a major North American OEM to supply Automatic Transmission Shift Cables.

* The Shift Cables, to be used in B and C Segment vehicles, will be produced in KA’s Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and Wuxi, China production facilities and supplied to the customer’s assembly plants globally.

* The estimated peak volume of the programs involved in these segments will reach 2.1 million cables annually by 2019 with production set to begin in the third quarter of 2016.

* The estimated lifetime value of the contract is EUR 108 million (NOK 902 million) over the program life, with all programs phasing in over an 8 year period.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.