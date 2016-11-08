FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kongsberg Automotive expects sale of headrest/armrest latest in 2017
November 8, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Kongsberg Automotive expects sale of headrest/armrest latest in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ** Car part maker Kongsberg Automotive says still seeks to sell the headrest/armrest (HR/AR) business ** CEO Henning Jensen says we are not making money on it ** CEO expects sale will be pretty neutral to our balance sheet ** CEO says if we are enormous lucky the sale could have been done before the end of the year, and certain before end of 2017 ** Sale is part of a bigger plan to turn around Kongsberg Automotive and save around 30 mln euro annually within a 3 years period

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
