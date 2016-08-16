FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Norway police to prosecute former Kongsberg executive, clears company
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
August 16, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Norway police to prosecute former Kongsberg executive, clears company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Oekokrim) has dropped the corruption case against Kongsberg Gruppen

* Says police has decided to prosecute a former sales executive with charges of fraud against the company. Police did not name the individual

* In February 2014 the police charged Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS with allegations of corruption related to deliveries of communications equipment to Romania in the period 2000-2008. Police today announced that the charges have been dropped

* As the charges have been dropped, the company is no longer under investigation or under suspicion of corruption

* Oekokrim said in a separate statement that the former sales executive is charged with fraud amounting to at least 180 million Norwegian crowns ($22 million) in the form of payments to agents and a subcontractor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.