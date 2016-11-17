FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kongsberg Gruppen: most 2016-2020 earnings growth to come late in forecast period
November 17, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

Kongsberg Gruppen: most 2016-2020 earnings growth to come late in forecast period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HORTEN, Norway, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Geir Haaoey of Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen made the following statements during a strategy update on Thursday, after repeating the firm's growth, margin and dividend forecasts for the 2016-2020 period:

** When we evaluate our ambitions based on recent development and how it looks in general in the market, we see that we will be able to keep our ambitions.

** We will fight especially hard to get back to a double-digit EBITDA margin, and we strongly believe that we will be able to achieve this goal in the period.

** The larger part of the growth in profitability will come in the later part of the guided period. But we still feel comfortable with our ambitions.

** 2016 and 2017 are years when we need to adapt and build backlog.

** We see that there might still be a year or two before we see the growth cycle picking up, but we are very optimistic. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

