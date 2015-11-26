FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen says aims for higher growth next 5 years
November 26, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen says aims for higher growth next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian industrial firm Kongsberg Gruppen aims to increase its revenues by 10 percent a year from 2016 to 2020, up from an annual average of just 1.7 percent from 2013 to 2015, it said in a strategy update on Thursday.

The maker of military weapons, oil production equipment and technology for shipping and aviation said current business lines should grow by around five percent per year and that acquisitions should contribute a “minimum” of five percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

