BRIEF-Driveline contract in North America and Asia
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 26, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Driveline contract in North America and Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA : * Driveline contract in North America and Asia worth EUR 122 million * Says Driveline Business area was nominated by a North American Original Equipment Manufacturer for supplying Automatic Transmission (AT) shifters. * Says the contract has an estimated total value of EUR 122 million (NOK 1.0

billion) over its 6 year duration * Says production under the contract is scheduled to start in the first quarter

of 2016. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

