BRIEF-Kongsberg Auto wins driveline contract worth EUR 29 mln
August 13, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Auto wins driveline contract worth EUR 29 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA : * Driveline contract with European OEM worth EUR 29 million (NOK 237 million)

DETAILS: * The contract is worth an estimated EUR 28.8 million (NOK 237 million) over its 6 year duration. The shifters will be used in the OEM’s next generation of small sized cars * Production under the contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2016 at KA’s facility in Vrable, Slovakia, and peak volumes are expected to exceed 200 000 shifters in 2018. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

