FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Konica Minolta president says to continue with share buybacks
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
July 30, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Konica Minolta president says to continue with share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc’s president told Reuters on Wednesday that the company would like to continue share buybacks after announcing its second-ever on Wednesday in a bid to sweeten up its shareholders by raising return-on-equity.

Shoei Yamana said the Japanese office copier and optical products company would continue share buybacks of around 10 billion yen ($98 million) a year, the amount it said it would buy back on Wednesday when announcing its quarterly earnings.

Konica Minolta also said it would cancel 20 million shares, or 3.8 percent of the total issued, on Aug. 29. ($1 = 102.1700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.