FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DSM Q2 earnings rise 6 percent, keeps guidance
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 4, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

DSM Q2 earnings rise 6 percent, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - DSM, the Dutch maker of nutritional supplements and high-performance materials, on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, driven by higher volume and positive exchange rate effects.

The company maintained its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which it said in April was expected to come in ahead of last year’s 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

In the second quarter, DSM said EBITDA increased 6 percent to 279 million euros, slightly ahead of market expectations. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast an average of 275 million euros on net sales of 1.96 billion euros.

Sales rose 12 percent, DSM said in a statement, to 1.96 billion euros, lifted by 3 percent higher volumes.

$1 = 0.9127 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.