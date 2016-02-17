FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-DSM reports Q4 earnings in line with expectations
February 17, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-DSM reports Q4 earnings in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say core earnings rose 3 percent, not 6 percent, in first paragraph)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - DSM, the Dutch supplements maker, on Wednesday reported that core earnings rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, on the back of strong sales growth at its nutrition division.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 261 million euros ($291 million), in line with 259 million euros that was forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
