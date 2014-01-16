FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahold fourth quarter net sales at 7.5 bln euros
January 16, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Net sales of EUR7.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2013 * For the full year 2013, consolidated net sales were EUR32.6 billion, an increase of 2.0% * United States sales in the fourth quarter were down 2.1% * At current exchange rates Q4 net sales were down 4.2%. * In The Netherlands market conditions remained challenging * Our Slovakian business will no longer be reported under other Europe but as discontinued operations * Market share for the year was ahead of 2012 though down slightly in the fourth quarter * Ahold USA comparable sales were down 2.0%. * Identical sales decreased 1.0%. in The Netherlands in Q4 * Ahold USA Q4 identical sales decreased 2.1% (2.0% excluding gasoline)

