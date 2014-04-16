FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahold CEO says co remains 'cautious' in outlook for 2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 16, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold CEO says co remains 'cautious' in outlook for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV CEO Dick Boer:

* Compared to final quarter, have not yet seen a change in market conditions during first few months of 2014

* By the end of 2014, we plan to have remodeled nearly half our stores

* While we do expect some improvement in economic conditions this year, we think it will be a very gradual process for the food retail industry

* We are opening a new warehouse in New Jersey this summer that will enable Peapod to double its capacity in 2014

* Considering that the final quarter of 2013 was particularly tough across our markets, we are cautious in our outlook for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

