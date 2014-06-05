BRIEF-Ahold announces 130 redundancies in the Netherlands

June 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold reorganizes its head office

* Ahold Europe would no longer exist as a separate business division.

* This step was taken to allow management to focus on Albert heijn business to enhance its customer proposition

* Will result in approximately 130 people who will need to leave company in netherlands

* After a detailed review, a number of head office support roles will be made more efficient,

* Severance agreement has been reached with ahold netherlands central works council and “VAHP” (vereniging ahold hoger personeel).

* Company is informing associates in Zaandam today, and unions will also be notified of planned changes.

* Commercial activities at Albert Heijn will be streamlined.