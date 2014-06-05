FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ahold announces 130 redundancies in the Netherlands
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold announces 130 redundancies in the Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Ahold reorganizes its head office

* Ahold Europe would no longer exist as a separate business division.

* This step was taken to allow management to focus on Albert heijn business to enhance its customer proposition

* Will result in approximately 130 people who will need to leave company in netherlands

* After a detailed review, a number of head office support roles will be made more efficient,

* Severance agreement has been reached with ahold netherlands central works council and “VAHP” (vereniging ahold hoger personeel).

* Company is informing associates in Zaandam today, and unions will also be notified of planned changes.

* Commercial activities at Albert Heijn will be streamlined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.