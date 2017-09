Aug 21 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Nv :

* Q2 sales of euro 7.4 billion down 1.1%

* Q2 underlying operating margin 3.9%

* For the year, co still expects to deliver close to 300 million in cost savings from simplicity program

* Q2 underlying operating income was 288 million, down 53 million

* Q2 net income was 147 million, down 59 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: