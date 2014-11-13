FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahold Q3 sales rises 1.9 pct at constant exchange rates
November 13, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ahold Q3 sales rises 1.9 pct at constant exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Q3 sales of 7.5 billion euros, up 1.9 pct(up 1.5 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Underlying operating margin excluding spar acquisition stable versus prior quarter (3.9 pct)

* Q3 net income of 178 million euros, up 7.9 pct (up 8.5 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Improved sales trends in United States and Netherlands during quarter

* Addition of 49 spar stores to our Czech business; integration well underway

* Expect ongoing investments in our customer proposition and development of formats and assortment to continue to improve sales trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

