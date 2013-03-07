FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KPN issues 1.56 bln euros of hybrid bonds
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

KPN issues 1.56 bln euros of hybrid bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms company KPN NV said on Thursday it had issued hybrid bonds for a total of 1.56 billion euros, part of a 4 billion euro equity hike to avoid credit rating downgrades.

The company said in a statement it had priced a dual tranche hybrid bond transaction, consisting of a 1.1 billion euro tranche with a 6.125 percent coupon and a 400 million pound tranche with a 6.875 percent coupon.

The hybrid bond issues is part of the capital raise KPN announced on Feb. 20, which consists of a 3 billion euro rights offering and up to 2 billion euros of hybrid capital instruments that are expected to receive 50 percent equity recognition.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as joint structuring advisors and together with BNP Paribas and The Royal Bank of Scotland as joint bookrunners. Barclays and Société Générale acted as co-lead managers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.