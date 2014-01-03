FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kpn exercises second option in Reggefiber joint venture
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 3, 2014

BRIEF-Kpn exercises second option in Reggefiber joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV : * Announces that the second option as part of the fiber-to-the-home Reggefiber joint-venture agreement has been exercised * Option became exercisable on 1 January 2014 and completion is subject to approval by the Dutch competition authority * Option represents 9 pct equity stake the joint-venture; will bring KPN’s ownership level to 60 pct following completion * Exercise price of the option will be between EUR 116 - 161M, depending on level of capex efficiencies reached at Reggefiber

