BRIEF-KPN Q4 adjusted EBITDA misses estimates
February 4, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-KPN Q4 adjusted EBITDA misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV : * Says capex at EUR 1.6BN in 2013 (+2.6%) driven by investments in networks,

products and customers * Says recommence dividend payment in respect of 2014 (EUR 0.07), subject to

closing e-plus sale * Lower group revenues and EBITDA in 2013 due to pressure in co nsumer Mobile

and business markets * Sees financial performance stabilizing towards the end of 2014 * Says free cash flow (excluding tefd dividend)2 growth expected in 2015 * Says Q4 revenues and other income 2.061 billion euros * 2015 capex less than EUR 1.5BN, including reggefiber1 * Kpn - Q4 adjusted EBITDA 614 million euros (average in Reuters poll

652 million euros)

