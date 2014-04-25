BRIEF-Koninklijke KPN adjusted EBITDA down 21 percent

April 25 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* Q1 revenues 1,996 million euro

* Capex 22 pct lower y-on-y driven by phasing out handset lease and less elevated investment levels

* Q1 profit for the period (net profit) 3 million euro

* Adjusted adjusted ebitda down 21 percent to 621 million euros versus. 785 million euros last year

* Financial performance stabilizing towards the end of 2014

* 2015 capex less than 1.5bn euros, including reggefiber

* 2014 capex less than 1.4bn euros

* Free cash flow (excluding. Tefd dividend)2 growth expected in 2015 Further company coverage: (Amsterdam Newsroom; +31 20 504 5000)