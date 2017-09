May 22 (Reuters) - KPN NV :

* KPN reaches accord on new CLA and collective defined contribution pension plan in Netherlands

* CLA 2014 will, amongst other things, provide for a salary increase of 1.7 percent

* As part of implementation of CDC pension plan, KPN will make a one-off lump-sum cash payment of 200 mln euros to KPN’s main pension plan in Netherlands Further company coverage: