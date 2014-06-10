FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN notes Dutch government's plans to propose new framework
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 10, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN notes Dutch government's plans to propose new framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN Nv :

* KPN notes Dutch government’s intention to propose a new framework for national security

* Notes that the Dutch government emphasizes that a new framework should not interfere with the objective to promote (foreign) investments in the Dutch telecommunications industry

* Takes notice of intention of the Dutch government to propose a new legislative framework to protect national public interests, in particular national security, related to telecommunications infrastructure

* Understands the Dutch government will undertake a consultation process before making a formal proposal to the Dutch parliament during spring 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
