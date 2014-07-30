BRIEF-KPN Q2 adjusted EBITDA falls 19 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Q2 adjusted revenues 7.0 pct lower y-on-y due to competitive mobile markets and ongoing decline of business market size
* Outlook is maintained.
* Following sale of e-plus, we will recommence dividend payments over 2014, which we intend to grow in 2015
* Q2 revenues fall 7.1 percent to 2,004 million euros
* Q2 net profit 349 million euros versus 162 million euros last year
* Consumer 4g subscriptions increased significantly in Q2 to 845,000, up from 610,000 at Q1 2014
* Net profit decreased to -12 mln euros, adjusted for the 361 mln euros release of pension provision (net of tax), driven by lower EBITDA and higher tax expenses
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA falls 19 percent to 633 million euros from 785 million euros Further company coverage: