BRIEF-KPN NV gets 5 bln euro and 20.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland
October 1, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN NV gets 5 bln euro and 20.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* KPN declares an interim dividend in respect of 2014 of eur 0.02 per share, or in total eur 85 million

* KPN receives eur 5 billion on a cash and debt free basis and a 20.5% stake in telefónica deutschland

* Transaction will unlock estimated synergies of more than eur 5 billion, from which KPN will benefit through its 20.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* KPN has sold and transferred 100% of its interest in E-plus to Telefónica Deutschland Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1rKvMjL] Further company coverage: [KPN.AS O2Dn.DE]

