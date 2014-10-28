FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN NV Q3 core profit falls 15 pct
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN NV Q3 core profit falls 15 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Q3 adjusted revenues -4.9 pct y-on-y versus -7.0 pct y-on-y in Q2 2014

* Q3 revenue 1.98 billion euro, down 4.9 percent; net loss 76 million euro

* Net profit (eur -76 mln) was impacted by revaluation reggefiber option (eur -114 mln)

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15 pct to 650 million euros due to declining revenues and phasing out handset lease

* Bond tender of up to 2 billion euros announced this morning is an important step to align our financial profile with new company profile

* Have recommenced dividend payments in respect of 2014, which we intend to grow in respect of 2015

* Intends to pay a total dividend per share of eur 0.07 in respect of 2014

* Remain on track for growing free cash flow next year, supported by lower interest payments

* Free cash flow YTD 2014 reflects intrayear phasing, substantial free cash flow improvement realized in Q3 2014

* Expects to utilize excess cash for operational and financial flexibility, (small) in-country M&A and/or shareholder remuneration Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
