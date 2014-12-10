FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN announces new measures to operate effectively in changing business market
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KPN announces new measures to operate effectively in changing business market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN NV

* Announces new efficiency measures for its business segment against a background of continued rationalization and optimization by its customers

* Intends to restructure its business segment to achieve stronger customer focus and increased standardization

* Kpn will hire an additional 200 ftes to connect new customers and service existing customers.

* Annual cost savings of approximately eur 45m are expected by 2016.

* This will result in an additional fte reduction of up to 580 fte at kpn’s business segment

* Decline in the total business market size and consequently pressure on kpnâs revenues, which is not fully offset by revenues from new services

* Additional fte reduction in business segment will lead to a provision in first half of 2015 of approximately eur 50m and is expected to be finalized in 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
