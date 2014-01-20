FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips transfers remaining 30 pct stake in TP Vision to TPV
#Credit Markets
January 20, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV : * Philips to transfer remaining 30 pct stake in television joint venture TP vision to TPV * Says brand license agreement will remain in place for Philips-branded TVS * Says signing of definitive agreements is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2014 * Remaining 30 pct stake in TP vision will be transferred for a deferred pur chase price * Says an annual royalty of 2.2 pct of sales payable by TP Vision to Philips * Says the minimum annual royalty has been reduced from 50 mln euros to 40 mln euros * All outstanding loans and stand-by facilities between Philips and TP Vision will be transferred to TPV * Agreement includes 50 mln euros transaction-related payment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
