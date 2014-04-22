FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips Q1 sales at 5 bln euros
#Healthcare
April 22, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philips Q1 sales at 5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV

* Q1 sales of eur 5 billion and operational results of eur 368 million

* EBITA of eur 314 million, compared to eur 402 million in Q1 2013

* Net income of eur 137 million, compared to eur 162 million in Q1 2013

* EBITA excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges amounted to eur 368 million

* Reiterates commitment to 2016 financial targets

* Currency negatively impacted sales by 5 percent and EBITA by 1.8 percentage points of sales Further company coverage:

