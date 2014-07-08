FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Philips says CEO of Philips Healthcare Deborah Disanzo to leave
July 8, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Philips says CEO of Philips Healthcare Deborah Disanzo to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV

* To implement a new management structure in Healthcare

* Healthcare EBITA below market expectations in q2; group ebita broadly in line

* Healthcare business groups will report directly to Philips Chief Executive Officer Frans Van Houten

* Healthcare business groups to report directly to CEO Frans Van Houten

* Second-quarter EBITA expected to be approximately eur 220 million, while expected group ebita of approximately eur 400 million in the second quarter is in line with current market expectations

* Deborah Disanzo, CEO of Philips Healthcare, has decided to leave the company Further company coverage:

