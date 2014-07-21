FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips NV says Q2 sales 5.3 bln euro
#Healthcare
July 21, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips NV says Q2 sales 5.3 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV

* Philips reports Q2 sales of eur 5.3 billion and EBITA of eur 415 million

* Comparable sales growth stable, with sales in growth geographies up 4 pct

* EBITA of eur 415 million, compared to eur 601 million in Q2 2013

* Net income amounted to eur 243 million, supported by lower tax charges

* Q2 EBITA, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, amounted to eur 449 million, or 8.5 pct of sales, compared to 9.4 pct in Q2 2013

* Anticipate EBITA for group, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, in second half of year to exceed level of same period last year

* Plans to pull forward ongoing industrial footprint rationalization program for lighting sector

* Raising charges in second half of 2014 from eur 100 million to approximately eur 170 million related to program in lighting sector Source text for Eikon: [ID:philips.to/1lku8hI] Further company coverage:

