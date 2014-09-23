BRIEF-Philips says to establish two cos in lighting solutions, healthtech

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips to sharpen strategic focus by establishing two companies in lighting solutions and in healthtech, combining healthcare and consumer lifestyle

* Philips’ adjusted EBITA in second half of 2014 is expected to be slightly below adjusted EBITA in same period last year

* Philips 2016 targets: comparable sales growth of 4-6 pct, EBITA margin of 11-12 pct and roic of more than 14 pct

* Healthcare reported EBITA in second half of 2014 is now expected to be lower than reported EBITA in second half of 2013

* Will start process to transition its lighting solutions business into a separate legal structure and consider various options for alternative ownership structures

* New operating structure enables additional cost savings across enabling functions resulting in eur 100 million additional savings in 2015 and further eur 200 million in 2016

* Philips expects to incur approx. Eur 50 million additional annual restructuring costs in period 2014 till 2016. Further company coverage: