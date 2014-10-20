FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips NV Q3 sales of eur 5.5 billion
October 20, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips NV Q3 sales of eur 5.5 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV

* Philips reports Q3 sales of eur 5.5 billion and operational results of eur 536 million

* Comparable sales growth flat, with sales in growth geographies up 2 pct

* EBITA, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, amounted to eur 536 million, or 9.7 pct of sales, compared to 11.4 pct in Q3 2013

* Ebita amounted to a loss of eur 7 million, primarily impacted by charges related to IP litigation and voluntary production suspension at cleveland facility

* Net loss of eur 103 million, compared to net income of eur 281 million in Q3 2013

* Currencies negatively impacted sales by 1.7 pct and EBITA by 0.9 percentage points of sales

* We expect our adjusted ebita in second half of 2014 to be slightly below adjusted ebita in same period last year- CEO

* Philips expects to incur approximately eur 50 million of additional annual restructuring costs in period 2014 to 2016 Source text for Eikon: philips.to/1qYbI9a Further company coverage:

