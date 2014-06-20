BRIEF-Wessanen extends 100 mln euros revolving credit facility by one year

June 20 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Wessanen has extended its 100 million euros revolving credit facility by one year, changing maturity of facility to July 2017

* Facility, which was agreed during 2013, has a second extension option in spring 2015 to extend maturity by one year

* Pricing grid of facility has been reduced to 85-195 basis points over Euribor based on leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDAE)

* Maximum leverage ratio remains at 3.0 times