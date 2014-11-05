FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kontron affirms 2014 outlook after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kontron

* news: kontron ag reports high q3 order intake and confirms 2014 guidance

* dgap-news: kontron ag reports high q3 order intake and confirms 2014 guidance

* Very high q3 order intake of eur 134.9 million

* 3 gross margin of 24.4 percent affected by disadvantageous revenue mix

* Revenues of eur 108.6 million underpin full-year guidance

* Operating profit (ebit) before restructuring costs slightly negative due to lower capitalization of research and development costs

* Arnings before interest and taxes (ebit) for continuing operations and before restructuring costs fell to eur -1.8 million

* Working hard to resolve bottlenecks and expect these orders to have a positive impact on our revenues in last quarter of year

* Reuters poll average for kontron q3 revenues was 114 million eur, adjusted ebit was 3 million, net loss was 1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
