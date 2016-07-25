FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kontron says Schwirz dismissed as CEO, guidance withdrawn
#Computer Hardware
July 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Kontron says Schwirz dismissed as CEO, guidance withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Kontron AG on Monday said it had dismissed Rolf Schwirz as chief executive and that supervisory board member Sten Daugaard would take over effective immediately.

"Sten Daugaard will now drive the company forward in terms of revenue and earnings, in systematic, planned steps," Rainer Erlat, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kontron said in a statement.

Kontron AG, active in the area of embedded computing technology, also withdrew its profit guidance for the full year, citing worse-than-expected second quarter revenues. Kontron said it expects revenues in the second half of the year to be slightly higher than in the first six months.

Thomas Riegler, interim Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a member of the board, the company added. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by G Crosse)

